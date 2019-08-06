Phil Coulter to bring his Return to Tranquillity show to VISUAL in Carlow this November

Phil’s long career as a songwriter, producer and recording artist has been recognised over the years and the great news is he is returning to VISUAL on November 30.

Very few in the music business can boast of having chart entries in every decade since the sixties.

Even fewer can match the range of Phil’s output – from Eurovision winners to folk classics, from tender ballads to sporting anthems, from Luke Kelly to Elvis Presley!

In a recent poll to find Ireland’s Favourite Folksong Phil was delighted to see THE TOWN I LOVED SO WELL in the top ten of the most popular Irish songs of all time.

As Phil trawls through his 50 years of creativity there is no doubt some of the big hits alongside some which he thought should have been hits! An original retrospective on the work of one of our finest, it’s a show for every lover of good music.

