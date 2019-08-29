EVENT: Irish TV legend Bosco brings Once Upon a Time Tour to VISUAL in Carlow

Bosco's Once Upon a Time Tour is coming to VISUAL in Carlow on February 23.

Bosco is Bosco, not a boy, not a girl, just a Bosco: a cheeky, lovely, funny, slightly cracked, irrepressible, eternal five-year-old who lives in a box and who loves nothing more than to just be Bosco and meet all the boys and girls.

After starring on Irish TV for three decades, you’ll see why Bosco remains a firm favorite for each new generation.

Enjoy the enchanted story of Sleeping Beauty where an evil Fairy-Night filled with jealousy tries to harm Beauty but luckily, she has very good fairy friends.

With its brilliant array of characters, lots of fun and excitement through this completely interactive live experience with the absolute magic of Puppet Theatre.

The show is on Sunday, February 23 at 2pm.

Tickets: €12 or Family of 4 €40

To get your tickets, click here.