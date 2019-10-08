Happy Pear duo coming to Carlow as Culinary Christmas makes a welcome return for 2019

Carlow's Culinary Christmas makes a welcome return for 2019, setting its festive table for the fifth time on Sunday, December 1.

This year, an all-day food festival marks the beginning of VISUAL's Christmas Season, giving the whole family a chance to experience their favourite seasonal flavours from the very best of Carlow's food and drink producers.

As always, cooking demonstrations are a highlight.

Bestselling authors and television favourites, The Happy Pear duo, will offer tips on alternative Christmas dishes for a "healthier, happier" Christmas.

The festival also features outdoor local food and craft stalls, practical and tasty workshops.

To get your tickets, click here.