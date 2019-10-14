Big houses across Carlow are throwing open their doors for a huge festival this month

For the month of October Carlow's big houses are throwing open their doors for the Big Houses and Gardens Festival. Step inside some of Ireland's grandest historic homes and immerse yourself in the food and heritage of Carlow's great estates.

Food and heritage takes centre stage at the Big Houses and Gardens Festival, which celebrates the unique history and heritage of Carlow's big houses and their food producing walled gardens.

Running for the entire month of October, visitors to Carlow will get to experience Carlow's big houses as never before!

The #Carlow Big Houses Festival is your chance to peek behind the doors of some of Ireland’s most lavish manor houses. It takes place through October and a full event list can be found at https://t.co/WII8BdV3j1 @carlowtourism @discoverirl pic.twitter.com/RCy0IYKsyC October 14, 2019

*Saturday 19th October Enjoy a Historical Talk with Kevin Myers at Huntington Castle & Gardens.

*Saturday Evening 19th October Guests will be treated to an intimate evening of fine food, wine and conversation in the splendid dining room of Huntington Castle, Clonegal

*Sunday 20th October Enjoy a Historical Talk with Kevin Whelan

*Saturday 26th October Enjoy a Historical Talk with DR Terence Dooley at Lisnavagh House and Gardens.

*Sunday 27th October Pop up Historical Play, be a guest for the righteous drama 'Big House Play' in the beautiful Lisnavagh House and afterwards enjoy a wine and local cheeses reception in the library.

The Big Houses and Garden Festival offers a programme packed with events, encompassing food, culture, historical talks, walks, musical entertainment and heritage in the stunning Carlow countryside.

Online booking and a full programme of events will be available online from August 20 at www.carlowtourism.com