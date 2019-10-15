One-man show starring Jon Kenny from D'Unbelievables coming to Carlow

A one-man show, The Crowman, starring Jon Kenny from D'Unbelievables, is coming VISUAL in Carlow this November.

Dan, a man in his 50s who is living alone, hears about the passing of a dear friend, and is forced to look back on his own troubled youth while facing up to his demons.

The play is at times poignant and tragic but also has a warmth and humour as Jon slips seamlessly in and out of the many uproariously funny characters, playing each with his amazing ability of character acting and hilarious humour.

“Set in a sparsely decorated kitchen, this intimate one-man show starring Jon Kenny (D'Unbelievables) feels like a window into the soul of a lonely bachelor, Dan. A crow-hating man who noisily tries to shoo the blighted birds away, Dan measures out his life by the amount of funerals he has to attend every week. They are social occasions with the added bonus of refreshments.

Kenny is brilliant in the role, conveying the gamut of emotions. Katie Holly's script is strong, conjuring up a life of quiet desperation.”

Colette Sheridan - Irish Examiner

DETAILS:

THE CROWMAN

Friday, November 29 at VISUAL from 8pm

Tickets: €20

To book your tickets, click here.