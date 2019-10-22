Irish music legend Sharon Shannon coming to VISUAL in Carlow in the New Year

In June 1989 Sharon was rehearsing and demoing tracks for her first album, when she was whisked away to Glastonbury festival with The Waterboys.

Since then, Sharon has recorded 10 studio albums; 5 Live albums, 4 Best of compilations and 3 live Concert DVDs.

She has received many awards and was the youngest ever recipient of the Meteor Lifetime Achievement Awards in 2009.

She has collaborated, recorded and toured with everyone from Willy Nelson, Bono, Johnny Depp, Shane McGowan and John Prine to Nigel Kennedy and the RTE Concert Orchestra.

Her many hit records include The Galway Girl with Steve Earle, It’s Christmastime Again with Wallis Bird and Go Tell the Devil with Imelda May.

Sharon’s Irish theatre tour in Jan/Feb 2020 will showcase music from her back catalogue beginning in 1989 through to the present day.

She's coming to VISUAL in Carlow on February 28 at 8pm and tickets are €26.

