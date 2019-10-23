Striking Productions returns for its 8th consecutive Christmas extravaganza in Carlow

Striking Productions returns for its 8th consecutive Christmas extravaganza at VISUAL featuring the usual local cast of both adults and children with a production of Sleeping Beauty.

Once upon a time, in a land far, far away, a King and Queen wished for a child. In the years that followed, a beautiful princess was born.

The entire kingdom was delighted, apart from the evil fairy, who is angered she did not get an invite to the baptism. She places a curse on the Princess, aided by her two ravens, Jack and Daw.

The years go by and in her teenage years, she meets a young prince and the two fall in love.

The day approaches when the Princess will turn 18, not knowing of the evil spell placed upon her at birth. Intrigued by a mystifying old spinning wheel, she pricks her finger and falls asleep.

Get your tickets now!

It's on:

Wednesday 11th - Sunday 15th December

7:30pm & 2:30pm (Sat & Sun)

Tickets: €19/15/Family of four €65