Carlow Antiques & Vintage Fair is on in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel this January

The Carlow Antiques & Vintage Fair is on the Woodford Dolmen Hotel on Sunday, January 26 from noon until 6pm.

It will feature everything from antique and vintage jewellery, silver and porcelain, to vintage books and collectables, along with fine art, memorabilia and countless items for the home, plus quirky curios and so much more!

Admission is €3.50 or just €2.50 when you present the "Vintage Ireland" Android app on your smartphone or tablet.

For more information, click here.