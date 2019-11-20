Fancy taking a yoga class? There are classes every Tuesday at VISUAL in Carlow with yogi in residence, Connie Byrne.

This class takes place in the light filled Link Gallery Space.

It is a traditional yoga practice where Connie will support you on your journey of breath movement and rest, celebrating inner strength and focus. Yoga connects mind body and spirit so we can be free, focused and balanced.

€95 for 2 classes per week for 6 weeks

€15 pay as you go

9.15-10.30am - Tuesday only at VISUAL

The classes will take place up until December 17