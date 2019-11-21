Carlow Don Baker show rescheduled to January 18 due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

The Don Baker show at VISUAL has been rescheduled to January 18 due to "unforeseen circumstances".

Born and bred in Dublin, Don Baker first learnt to play harmonica as a young lad in hospital, recovering from a bout of TB.

While convalescing and unable to go out, he immersed himself in The Blues, especially The Blues Harmonica, listening to the recordings Sonny Boy Williamson and Howlin’ Wolf.

Fifty years on and Don is still immersed, still listening, still performing to the songs of Blues legends and adding to the Blues canon with songs and compositions of his own.

His songs have been recorded by scores of artists including Sinead O’Connor, Charlie McCoy, Finbar Furey, Declan O’Rourke and Liam O’Maonlai. He has released fifteen albums and shared stages with Tom Jones, Sinead O’Connor and Van Morrison.

As an actor Don played opposite three-time Oscar Winner Daniel Day-Lewis in “In the Name of the Father” and in “Mia, Liebe meines Lebens” opposite Claudia Cardinale while on television he portrayed gangster Thomas Flynn in RTÉ’s “Fair City”.

But it is while performing on stage that Bono’s favourite harmonica player really comes to life. Don is first and foremost a true entertainer.

