Popular comedian Des Bishop coming to Carlow with a show about his mother

Popular comedian Des Bishop is coming to Carlow with a show about his mother.

"Your Father got a show, how come I didn’t get one?"

This is a show about "My Mother", Des says.

He added: "I am often asked “where do you get your material from?” The truth is really that I try to see the funny in everything.

"My mother died in March 2019 and I couldn’t face her in the afterlife because I know what the first question would be.

"My Dad was best supporting actor. My mother was the actress in a leading role. You are never ready when the star of the show dies.

"It’s a show about motherhood and sacrifice, anxiety and grief, the mistakes you make as a mother and a son.

"Where do I get my material from? Life and death!"

Des Bishop: Mia Mamma

Saturday 25th January at 8pm

Tickets: €25

