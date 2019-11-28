Popular comedian Des Bishop coming to Carlow with a show about his mother
Interested?
Amazing!
Popular comedian Des Bishop is coming to Carlow with a show about his mother.
"Your Father got a show, how come I didn’t get one?"
This is a show about "My Mother", Des says.
He added: "I am often asked “where do you get your material from?” The truth is really that I try to see the funny in everything.
"My mother died in March 2019 and I couldn’t face her in the afterlife because I know what the first question would be.
"My Dad was best supporting actor. My mother was the actress in a leading role. You are never ready when the star of the show dies.
"It’s a show about motherhood and sacrifice, anxiety and grief, the mistakes you make as a mother and a son.
"Where do I get my material from? Life and death!"
Des Bishop: Mia Mamma
Saturday 25th January at 8pm
Tickets: €25
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on