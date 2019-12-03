Dirty Dusting, starring X Factor's Mary Byrne, coming to VISUAL in Carlow in New Year

Dressing Room 1 Productions are bringing the hilarious Dirty Dusting, starring X Factor’s Mary Byrne, back on the road following a nationwide Irish tour in November 2019!

The Carlow show is at VISUAL in Carlow on Friday, February 14 at 8pm.

Hold onto your seats, arriving with a bang this wild comedy about a trio of 70-something cleaners facing the axe.... Well instead of taking threats of redundancy lying down, these game girls set up a phone sex service and that’s when the fun begins!

These three girls will have you rolling in the aisles as they turn into 'telephone belles' - their bosses don’t know about it, their families would never guess and their very willing customers are none the wiser!



Be shocked, delighted and amused by the only chat-line girls with dusters, attitude and their very own bus passes!

Crude? Yes! Funny? Absolutely! If you love Mrs Brown's Boys come and meet their match in this must-see comedy of the year!

Round up your friends for a hilarious night out!

Get your tickets here.