Bingo Loco back in Carlow for Christmas Special and over half of tickets sold already

Bingo Loco will be back in Carlow for a Christmas Special and over half of the tickets have been sold already.

Organisers said: "After the madness of our show in November we are coming back to Carlow on the 21st of December! We are bringing our Christmas Special back to the Woodford Dolmen Hotel and tickets are already 65% SOLD OUT!

"Get them before they are gone!"

Get yours here...