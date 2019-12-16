Mary Black, one of Ireland's favourite artists, is coming to Carlow in March 2020
Mary Black
Mary Black is coming to VISUAL in Carlow.
She’ll be back with her all-star band, playing favourite songs from her immense catalogue spanning over 30 years, as well as showcasing songs from her new album ‘Mary Black Orchestrated’ with the RTE National Symphony Orchestra.
Mary, one of Ireland’s favourite artists, is regarded as one of the most important Irish vocalists of her generation, with multi-platinum selling albums and a string of awards to her name.
Mary’s enduring success has proven that her depth of talent and love of singing transcend the generations.
The Band:
Bill Shanley - guitars
Pat Crowley - piano and accordion
Nick Scott - Double bass
Richie Buckley - saxophones
Liam Bradley - drums and percussion
