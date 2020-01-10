THEATRE: The Star of Chester Lane is coming to VISUAL in Carlow later this year
Interested?
Get your tickets now!
This is a man’s world: always has been. Or has it…?
1854: Mr McGrath has fallen to his death working on the building of the Boyne Viaduct, leaving his wife Catherine alone to fend for herself. What’s a poor woman to do…?
…Put on his clothes, of course, and take up his place in the world!
Quintessence Theatre use their dazzling physical ensemble theatre techniques to reimagine bustling 19th century Ireland and the remarkable true story of one of the country’s forgotten street characters, Kate the Navvy: the Molly Malone of Louth.
Kate was an Irish woman well beyond her time - she loved, and laughed, and lived a fascinating and colourful existence, packing several lifetimes of adventures into her 60 years.
Directed by Anna Simpson
Performed by Leah Rossiter, Anthony Kinahan and Fiona Keenan O’Brien
Written/Devised by Quintessence Theatre
"Bawdy, irreverent, tragic, energetic … a local story that could be told anywhere"
Alison Comyn, Drogheda Independent
The Star of Chester Lane
Saturday 21st March
8pm
Tickets: €16/14
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on