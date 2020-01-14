Shakespeare Sessions tour for secondary school students is coming to Carlow this month

Cyclone Rep, Ireland’s leading Shakespeare Theatre-in-Education Company who are based in Cork city, return with their 2020 tour of their Shakespeare Sessions in theatres and schools nationwide.

Cyclone Rep offer abridged versions of Shakespeare’s prescribed plays for Junior and Senior Cycle students.

Four plays: Hamlet, King Lear, Merchant of Venice and Romeo & Juliet will be performed at VISUAL Carlow on January 27 and 28.

Shakespeare’s works are made relevant for teens today while respecting the language and the texts’ most important aspects and scenes.

The sessions feature audience participation, discussions on key themes and question and answer segments in a fun and energetic way.

Cyclone Rep’s updated version of King Lear is set in the near future where Earth is an apocalyptic wasteland.

While Romeo and Juliet sees Shakespeare himself transplanted to the modern age and at odds with the group of actors he is directing.

Arguments, discussion and enlightenment ensue! In the spirit of Shakespearean theatre, the sessions highlight both the physicality of the era’s acting and the humour of the works.

Cyclone Rep also offer resource packs to aid study. This year marks 10 years of Cyclone Rep, we are a registered charity and one of the longest running providers of theatre in education workshops in Ireland.

The sessions run for 2 hours, tickets cost €14 per student, teachers and SNAs go free. For more information you can visit www.cyclonerep.com.

For enquiries and bookings, you can email info@cyclonerep.com or call 021 235 5356.