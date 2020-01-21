'Fun and creative,' Parent and Toddler Art Sessions on every Tuesday in Carlow Town

"Fun and creative," Parent and Toddler Art Sessions are on every Tuesday in Carlow Town.

Led by artist, Siobhan Jordan, enjoy mornings of making art through sensory play at VISUAL.

This is a wonderful opportunity for children aged 1–3 to experiment in many different materials and for little people and their adults to meet new friends.

Parent & Toddler Art Sessions: Join artist Siobhan Jordan for a fun, creative, and educational session every Tuesday from 11am. Next session 28th January.

Book Now: https://t.co/6K4oJzqPal pic.twitter.com/uAF6G3Hxwx — Visual Carlow (@VisualCarlow) January 21, 2020

Tea and coffee provided.

