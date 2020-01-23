PICTURES: Snowdrop Month to be held at Altamont Gardens in Carlow throughout February

The Office of Public Works, in association with the Carlow Garden Trail and Carlow Tourism, has announced Snowdrop Month celebrations in Altamont Gardens from February 1 of 2020.

Events include:

Guided tours each Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout February, at 2pm, with Head Gardener Paul Cutler. Meeting point – The Courtyard. Admission €3

Guided tours of the Snowdrop Collection in the Walled Gardens each Saturday from February 8-29 at 2pm. Meeting point – Altamont Plant Sales. Admission free.

Gardens open from 9am to 4.30pm. Advance booking of group tours requested.

For more information on events, click here.

This unique collection, first started by Corona North, the former owner of Altamont Gardens, is now amongst the largest in Ireland with over 100 named varieties.