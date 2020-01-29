Comedy and performance workshops for children in Carlow until end of March

You don't have to be funny to be funny, or dance to dance! But you do have to be you!

Workshops in comedy and performance for kids from Cian Kinsella, one half of the comedy dance duo Lords Of Strut + Body Brothers and star of RTE's Scorchio, are on until March at VISUAL in Carlow.

Learn how to be ridiculous, make people laugh, turn play into performance, move well and be funny! All the while having fun doing it!

In these workshops, children will learn about improvisation, movement, physical comedy and how to use slapstick comic timing in performance.

Workshops are suitable for children aged 8–11 yrs.

This nine-week term runs from January–March (excluding school holidays)

Early booking is advised as places are limited.

Dates:

Tuesday 21st January

Tuesday 28th January

Tuesday 4th February

Tuesday 11th February

Tuesday 25th February

Tuesday 3rd March

Tuesday 10th March

Tuesday 24th March

Tuesday 31st March

€80 per child/per term