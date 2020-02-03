Mary Black, one of Ireland's favourite artists, is coming back to Carlow in October

Mary Black is coming back to VISUAL in Carlow this October.

The singer is due to perform here in March and tickets are selling fast for that gig but a second show has also been booked on October 9.

She’ll be back with her all-star band, playing favourite songs from her immense catalogue spanning over 30 years, as well as showcasing songs from her new album ‘Mary Black Orchestrated’ with the RTE National Symphony Orchestra.

Mary, one of Ireland’s favourite artists, is regarded as one of the most important Irish vocalists of her generation, with multi-platinum selling albums and a string of awards to her name.

Mary’s enduring success has proven that her depth of talent and love of singing transcend the generations.

The Band:

Bill Shanley - guitars

Pat Crowley - piano and accordion

Nick Scott - Double bass

Richie Buckley - saxophones

Liam Bradley - drums and percussion

