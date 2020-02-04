Revealed: Pan Celtic International Festival celebration returning to Carlow in April this year

Carlow will be the host town for the Pan Celtic International Festival 2020.

Pan Celtic is a celebration of the cultural links between Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Brittany, Cornwall and the Isle of Man.  

Musicians, singers and dancers from the participating Celtic nations will converge on Carlow from April 14-19.