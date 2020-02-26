Impressionist Oliver Callan brings his hit comedy show to Carlow later this year

Impressionist Oliver Callan brings his award-winning Callan’s Kicks comedy show to life on stage for the first time in five years.

Aiken Promotions and Leo Varadkar (ledgebag and Teesh) are totes excited to announced RTÉ’s award-winning show Callan’s Kicks Live on stage nationwide in 2020.

Callan brings his huge cast of characters on the road for the first time in the age of Leo, Boris and Trump. It’s no Kylie concert, but Leo heads a troupe of voices from the world of Irish politics, sport and entertainment.

He will be in VISUAL in Carlow on April 11 and tickets are €30.

Get your tickets now!