'The Smallest Tour of Ireland World Tour' coming to Carlow boasts two stellar comedians

Alison Spittle and Kevin McGahern, comedians who've both been on telly, team up for a major mini-tour and they're coming to VISUAL in Carlow on Thursday, May 7.

Alison (Nowhere Fast) and Kevin (Hardy Bucks, Republic of Telly) are both from the lake counties, Alison is from Westmeath, Kevin is from Cavan.

It's a double feature of Ireland's top comedians. Come for a night jam packed with craic with the best material from their most recent solo tours and new stuff in the mix too.

“Go and have a laugh with this alarmingly suited, funny, friendly Irishman. I am still laughing” THE SCOTSMAN

“Funny, bright and entertaining” IRISH INDEPENDENT

“Highly entertaining” IRISH TIMES

“Hilarious, moving and thought provoking” DAILYEDGE.IE

Get your tickets now!