Get your tickets! Eoin Colfer's 'Holy Mary' coming to Carlow again in May of this year

Eoin Colfer's Holy Mary is coming to VISUAL on May 29.

It's 1985 and Mary and Majella are getting ready for the social occasion of the year—their First Holy Communion.

Sworn enemies since baby infants, things have gone from bad to worse since Mary’s daddy moved in with Majella’s mammy. Can they find common ground or will they make a holy show in front of the whole congregation?

Written by Eoin Colfer, best selling author of the Artemis Fowl series, Holy Mary is crafted from Colfer’s experience as a primary school teacher in Wexford the 1980s. The characters are recognisably real and achingly funny.

Directed by Aoife Spillane Hinks, the cast of two (Jacinta Sheerin and Mary Murray) nimbly play two mothers, a benevolent priest, a patient teacher, a misguided father and two cheeky but lovable nine-year-olds.

A hilariously heartwarming story of confusion, Communion and confessional boxes for the whole family.

