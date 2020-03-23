The Pan Celtic International Festival due to be held in Carlow in April will not be going ahead, it has been decided.

The Carlow Pan Celtic Committee, in association with the National Pan Celtic Association, met recently and decided not to proceed with the 2020 Pan Celtic International Festival at Easter.

The committee said this was due to the latest measures announced by the Government to curb the spread of coronavirus Covid-19

Organisers added: "We appreciate the great work already undertaken by everyone in Carlow in preparation for what was promising to be an amazing festival – programme planners, organisers of events, local authorities, hotels and, local businesses, sponsors, media etc.

"We acknowledge the disappointment of all the people who were planning to attend the festival, the hundreds of competitors, visitors and volunteers as well as the local community and are grateful to everyone who supported the festival.

"We will continue to monitor the situation in Ireland and in all the six participating Celtic nations in the coming months. Hopefully all will be well and all will come through this unprecedented crisis stronger and more resilient."