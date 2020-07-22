Ivan Yates set to present his last The Tonight Show on Virgin Media One

Ivan Yates will present his last The Tonight Show on Virgin Media One this Thursday at 10pm, when he reunites with Matt Cooper for a special show.

The show will feature regulars of The Tonight Show including Professor Luke O'Neill,​ Eamon Dunphy, Michael Healy Rae TD, Mary O’Rourke, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, Brid Smith TD and Michael Harding with the full line-up announced tomorrow.

For the last three years, Ivan Yates, along with co-host Matt Copper, has brought unique insight and analysis to The Tonight Show, helping viewers navigate and digest some of the biggest events in recent Irish history during this extraordinary time.

Speaking about his departure from the show, Ivan said: “Since 2017, I've learned so much about live TV. I’ve really enjoyed working with Matt Cooper and the entire production team who are excellent at what they do.

"I want to thank Virgin Media management for their support. I think the programme gave deeper insights, from Brexit to the elections to Covid-19, and sometimes an alternative view. We embraced controversy and craic at the same time. I hope we gave viewers a level of analysis that was both entertaining and informative. I’m delighted for the station that it was such a rating success.”