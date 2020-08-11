Crowds expected at event in Carlow town park this Saturday

United Against Racism Carlow/Kilkenny will host a multicultural event this Saturday at 2pm in Carlow town park.

The free family event will showcase a selection of local talent, performances ranging from the Carlow Poetry Society, the Carlow Ukulele Club, poetry and music from the Traveller Community, and speakers from Rohingya Action Ireland and Younity.

A sanitising station will be in place and all people attending are asked to wear masks.

"We are in the era of a new Civil Rights Movement. The people of Carlow came out in solidarity as part of the Black Lives Matter protest last month and the atmosphere was electric. We need to continue with this message of community and hope," says Lisa McAree of United Against Racism.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace, a member of United Against Racism, adds: “It is time to organise, agitate and educate ourselves, and that begins in our local community. We are expecting to see a good turnout on the day in support and celebration of diversity.”

If you are interested in getting involved, contact the United Against Racism Kilkenny/Carlow Facebook page or email uarkilkenny@gmail.com.