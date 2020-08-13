POSTPONED! Eagerly anticipated Carlow event called off over Covid-19 lockdown

The United Against Racism Carlow/Kilkenny multicultural event planned for Carlow town park this Saturday has been postponed.

Residents in Graiguecullen have been impacted by the Government lockdown measures imposed on Laois after a spike in Covid-19 cases, with organisers deciding to postpone the event as a result.

"A huge thank you to all our performers, who have agreed to participate at another date when it is safe to do so," a spokesperson said.