POSTPONED! Eagerly anticipated Carlow event called off over Covid-19 lockdown

Eagerly anticipated Carlow event has been postponed over Covid-19 lockdown

The United Against Racism Carlow/Kilkenny multicultural event planned for Carlow town park this Saturday has been postponed. 

Residents in Graiguecullen have been impacted by the Government lockdown measures imposed on Laois after a spike in Covid-19 cases, with organisers deciding to postpone the event as a result. 

"A huge thank you to all our performers, who have agreed to participate at another date when it is safe to do so," a spokesperson said. 