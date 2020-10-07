Stellar line-up announced as part of Kilkenny Day events

The week in the run-up to Kilkenny Day next Sunday sees an exciting new initiative as many of Kilkenny’s community and business leaders sit down in conversation with celebrity chef and broadcaster Edward Hayden in Kilkenny Castle.

The conversations will be broadcast every day this week and will all be available to view on the Kilkenny Day social media platforms.

The line-up includes Nickey Brennan, former GAA President and local broadcaster; Pat Crotty, businessman, former Mayor and national President of the Licensed Vintners Association; Noel Sherry, CEO of the Good Shepherd homeless charity; Ruth Calder-Potts, actor and theatre director, Ruth Calder-Potts; Fr Willie Purcell, parish priest of Clara and National Director of Vocations; Fran Grincell, local auctioneer and passionate volunteer with local soccer club Freebooters and Kathleen Moran, former CEO of Kilkenny Design Centre.

The videos of each interview will be released at 6pm each day on the Kilkenny Day Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram accounts in the order above. The interviewees will give their own unique insight into what living in Kilkenny means to them and will be gently coaxed to reveal much about themselves by Edward’s relaxed but probing interview style.

Event coordinator Marian Flannery, who is leading the Kilkenny Day events on behalf of Kilkenny County Council, says that she hopes this will be the start of a valuable archive of insights into Kilkenny life which can be built on in future years.

“It is important that we get a wide-ranging view of Kilkenny life which will also be available for future generations,” she said.

“We are thrilled that people of this calibre have agreed to freely give their time to help us celebrate the best of what we are in these unusual times.”