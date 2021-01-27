New songwriter added to Carlow County Council Arts Office programme
The Carlow County Council Arts Office is delighted to announce songwriter Mick Hanly for its Writer in Residence Programme.
The programme is a partnership initiative with Carlow College, St Patrick's Carlow, Carlow Library Services and the Arts Council of Ireland.
From this Wednesday, the Limerick singer-songwriter will virtually meet on a weekly basis with Carlow writers from 1-3pm for the coming four months.
Contact the Carlow Arts Office by email on mwilson@carlowcoco.ie or arts officer Sinead Dowling on 086-8200247 for more information.
