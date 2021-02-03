Brand new drama thriller Gold Digger starts on Virgin Media One this week

Brand new drama thriller Gold Digger starts on Virgin Media One this Thursday at 9pm, with all episodes available to binge watch on Virgin Media’s free player.

The six-part series tells the story of Julia (60), a wealthy woman who is stood up on her birthday by her grown up children. She randomly encounters Benjamin (33) at the British Museum and they begin a fledgling romance.

Julia introduces Benjamin to her children, who think he’s only after her money. Flash forward a year and Julia and Benjamin are getting married and talking about buying a flat in London.

Is Benjamin really in love with Julia? Does age really matter when it comes to love? Find out by watching the series on Virgin Media One or the free player.