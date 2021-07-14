Comic Colm O'Regan to host comedy night for beginners

Comic Colm O'Regan to host comedy night for beginners

Colm O'Regan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Best-selling and critically acclaimed broadcaster and comedian Colm O’Regan will take to the stage for a much-needed dose of comedy on Saturday, October 23rd at the Theatre Royal for Waterford’s Imagine Arts Festival.

Festival organisers have announced a ‘So you think you’re funny!’ competition for an up and coming comic to win a paid support spot on the night.

Festival Manager Nora Boland says, “We’re delighted to be able to offer this opportunity to all of the fantastic stand-up comics looking for a break. It’s been a really tough 18 months for the entertainment industry and especially hard for rising stars, who have had no opportunities to hone their craft at live gigs. This is a 10 minute paid slot on October 23rd and we would love to hear from comics near and far.”

To put your hat in the ring you need to record a 3-minute video and email it to imaginefestofficial@gmail.com by August 13th. The gig takes place with a live audience at Waterford’s Theatre Royal on October 23rd, the support slot is a 10-minute spot and the payment is €200.

Colm O’Regan has performed all over the world and hosts Ireland’s most successful storytelling night the Dublin Story Slam and is resident MC at Inn Jokes, one of Dublin’s longest-established Comedy Clubs.

The 20th annual Imagine Arts Festival will take place in Waterford City from October 15th to 24th and will host a full program of events which will take place online and in-person in Waterford this October, further details on the festival’s first announcement events and tickets can be found at www.Imagineartsfestival.com and the full festival program will be unveiled in September 2021.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie