Carlow schools encouraged to sign up for Ireland's largest enterprise programme

Schools across Carlow are being encouraged to sign up for this year’s Student Enterprise Programme.

An initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, the country’s largest enterprise programme for second level students begins its 21st year and over 300,000 students have taken part since it began.

Every year around 25,000 students take part from almost 500 schools all across the country, competing in the Junior, Intermediate and Senior categories.

Participants learn how to create and run their own business, picking up key skills along the way such as ideation, marketing, finance and sales and it’s open to all secondary schools. Recent ambassadors for the programme have included Derval O’Rourke, Josh Van Der Flier and Limerick All-Ireland winner Sean Finn.

The programme is run through the network of Local Enterprise Offices, supported by Enterprise Ireland and the local authorities, with local coordinators in every area to support teachers and students through the year of the programme, which helps foster entrepreneurship in students and gives them key skills they can bring with them into later life.

The programme is open to all secondary school students from 1st year through to 6th year.

Carlow has had success over the years, most recently with Cian Campion of “Campion Cutz” from St. Mary’s Knockbeg College who received a “Best Endeavour award - Senior Category”.

Speaking about the programme, Jim Woods, Business Advisor of Local Enterprise Office Carlow said:

"Having a good grasp of business will stand to someone at any age and in any profession and that’s why the Student Enterprise Programme is such a great initiative by the Local Enterprise Office Carlow.

"The programme empowers students with the knowledge of how a business works at an early age and the thousands of students who participate will take that with them into their careers."

Schools across Carlow are being encouraged to sign up for this year’s @StudentEntProg

An initiative of @Loc_Enterprise supported by @entirl & @LocalGovIre - The programme is open to all secondary school students from 1st year through to 6th year.

Read https://t.co/j6T0lNu5Ac pic.twitter.com/D2HDvN2r1p — inCarlow | Carlow LEO (@CarlowLEO) September 8, 2022

Carlow’s Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue noted:

“The Student Enterprise Programme is one of the most beneficial activities that students can involve themselves in at secondary school.

"The business skills learned from business ideas and research into sales and marketing are skills students can use throughout their career and the ability to set up and run a business will always be an invaluable asset to have.

"I wish all the Carlow secondary school students who participate in this fantastic programme the very best of luck with their projects and I look forward to congratulating the winners”.

Carlow’s Student Enterprise Programme Coordinator, Rosie Dunne commented:

“Today’s students are increasingly aware of their role in societal development and the part played by businesses in such development.

"By encouraging their entrepreneurial and innovative skills students are enabled to shape their futures, to create new opportunities and to play their part in solving many of the issues facing society today.

"The Student Enterprise Programme provides students with a great opportunity to explore what difference they can make and every year sees creative young minds bringing new thinking to all areas of business, be it innovative design, new software or some other new idea”

Last year the winners were Barrelda from Meath in the Senior Category with their business recycling poly drums from the farm for use as meal troughs and calf teat feeders.

In the Intermediate category the winner was Earrings by Aoibheann from Dublin who created a range of jewellery for people who may be sensitive or allergic to traditional jewellery metals.

The Junior category was won by Sew Stylish from Kilkenny who again recycled materials to create multifunctional scrunchies for hair that could also hold personal items such as keys and lip gloss.

Since the Student Enterprise Programme began in 2003, over 300,000 students have taken part, learning key skills on how to create a business idea, start a business and grow a business.

The Student Enterprise Programme also has a new range of online resources for 2022/2023 at www.StudentEnterprise.ie, which will feature regular blogs and houses a full range of Student Enterprise resources for students and teachers.