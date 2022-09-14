Final call for people in Carlow who want to tackle social or environmental challenges

A final call has been made for innovative and creative thinkers who want to tackle social or environmental challenges in local communities in Carlow.

Do you want to be part of a group of like-minded individuals tackling social or environmental challenges in Ireland? Maybe you’ve had a brainwave that could really solve a social problem such as Food Waste, Fast Fashion, Climate Change, Education, Housing or Mental Health – but you’re unsure what to do next?

If so, now is your chance – but you have to act quickly as the deadline is fast approaching for the upcoming ‘Champion Changemakers’ Weekends, hosted by the Community Enterprise Association Ireland. Visit the CEAI website before midnight on September 21, 2022 to get involved as a participant, sponsor or a volunteer – all that’s required is a passion for positive change!

Entitled Champion Changemakers, the ambition is to find solutions which will directly impact the lives of people in local communities around Ireland and promote the role of social enterprise in local communities.

Individuals will not need to have any experience of business or social enterprise, just a passion to make a real difference in their own communities and beyond. Ideas will be judged under one of the following three categories:

Environment and Climate Action

Economic Inequality

Human Wellbeing



Examples of successful social enterprises already in Ireland addressing issues such as food poverty, social housing or environmental matters include Thriftify, Food Cloud, Reuzi, Clár ICH and Too Good To Go.

Are you driven by a passion for purpose and change? Register now https://t.co/KV6y75IKKi to be part of the Champion #Changemakers Weekend, September 23rd, 2022! @Entirl #Socialinnovation pic.twitter.com/GahFSAn91R — Innovate Communities (@InnovateCommun) September 13, 2022

How to enter?

Visit Community Enterprise Association Ireland’s website here by midnight on September 21, to find out where your local weekend is being hosted and details on how to sign-up.

Anybody interested will be given the opportunity to work with local experienced mentors including:

Conor Lynch, Digital Business Designer and Entrepreneur

Bernard Kenny, Chairperson at Core Ireland

Gary O’Meara, CEO of Meath Enterprise and Entrepreneur

Yemi Adenuga, Meath County Councillor

Keith Finglas, Chief Success Officer at Waypoint



These mentors will help you to develop your idea and prepare you to pitch it to the panel of experts in Meath Enterprise on the weekend of September 23, 2022.

These experts include:

Gary O’ Meara, CEO of Meath Enterprise and Entrepreneur

Conor Cogan, Owner of Bearded Man

John Cunningham, Managing Director of Epicom Food



Finalists will be identified from each region and those shortlisted will participate in the national event on October 20, 2022.

The overall winning individual or group will receive a prize bursary with an estimated value of €10,000 which will set them on their founder journey towards the establishment of a sustainable, successful and impact driven social enterprise.

The bursary features a range of key services and supports including legal advice, financial services, mentoring, training and learning supports.

Regional Hubs

Meath Enterprise – located in Navan, Meath, is inviting applicants from Carlow along with the entire Leinster region and the midlands

Other participating Hubs include:

Tangent, Trinity's Ideas Workspace – located in Trinity College Dublin, is inviting applicants from Dublin.

Creative Spark – located in Dundalk, Louth, this hub is inviting applicants from the North East

Action Tuam – located in Tuam, Galway, this hub is inviting applicants from the wider Connacht region and along the North and mid-West

RDI Hub + Dingle Creativity Hub – partnering to host applicants from the South and South West



Champion Changemakers will contribute to Ireland’s progress in overcoming challenges facing communities nationwide including youth unemployment, poverty, social injustice and the climates crisis, which will in turn help mobilise efforts to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Agenda by 2030.