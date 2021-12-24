What to watch on TV today - Christmas Eve 2021
9.35am - Virgin Media One - Secret Santa (Movie)
11.45am - RTE One - Have Yourself A Mary Little Christmas (Songs from Ireland's top talent, presented by Mary Kennedy)
1.40pm - RTE One - E.T (Movie)
2pm - RTE2 - Kung Fu Panda (Movie)
2pm - Channel 4 - It's A Wonderful Life (Movie)
4.10pm - RTE 2 - Despicable Me (Movie)
5.05pm - Sky Showcase (formerly Sky One) - Elf (Movie)
5.35pm - RTE One - Adam Saves Christmas (Toy Show star Adam King and presenter Ryan Tubridy add their voices to a festive short film)
6pm - Channel 4 - Home Alone (Movie)
8.15pm - RTE One - Christmas Carols: Christmas In St Patricks (Performances from the likes of Andrea Corr and Declan O'Rourke, presented by Daithi O Sé
8.30pm - RTE 2 - Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special (The Shipmans travel to Wales for Christmas)
9pm - Virgin Two - Man About Dog (Movie)
9.25pm - RTE One - The Way We Were At Christmas (A documentary exploring the festive fun and tradition of Christmas in Ireland through the decades)
9.45pm - RTE 2 - Father Ted Christmas Special
10.25pm - RTE One - Mrs Brown's Boy's: Mammy Of The People
11pm - RTE One - Midnight Mass from the Church of St James in Grange, Louth
11.30pm - RTE 2 - Die Hard 2 (Movie)
Midnight - RTE One - La La Land (Movie)
