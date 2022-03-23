Easter Adventure Camp is back in Carlow

The camp will take place over three days in April
The Easter Adventure Camp in Carlow is back for three days from April 20 to 22 for young people aged 13-15 years.
The camp will run from from 11am to 3pm in 40 Fruithill Manor, Graiguecullen.
The cost is €30 per person with two exciting day trips included.
Places are limited so secure your place now by calling Mairead on 085 7897279.
