Nature mindfulness walk to take place in Carlow

This mindfulness walk is open to all ages and abilites
Carlow Sports Partnership and Carlow Mental Health Association is offering a Mindful Nature Walk in Carlow.
Participants will be tuning into their senses outdoors to relax and become aware of their surroundings, and partake in some nature connection activities.
All ages and abilities are welcome to attend this free event on Saturday April 2 from 10am-11.30am at Ducketts Grove.
