Carlow Sports Partnership are running a four week Buggy Buddies programme for parents in Carlow Town Park.

This unique class is a great way for new parents as you can bring your baby ‘n buggy along.

Parents can swap stories, get some top tips; it will get you outdoors helping you to engage in nature and lift your mood. You can get fit and active, feel energetic and positive and most of all, help you lose weight and tone up.

After your exercise session for those who wish to go for a coffee, there will be a designated area available to relax and socialise together in a friendly atmosphere.

. @ActiveCarlow are hosting a four week Buddy Buggies Programme in Carlow Town Park from APR 26.

Full details on how to get involved can be found at https://t.co/Ce3ILhH7MI@CarlowLibraries @carlowppn pic.twitter.com/XyQpJs4IcP — CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) April 11, 2022

What are the benefits of attending a 6-week Buggy Buddies Programme?

Improve your fitness level

Improve your well-being and mental health

Strengthen your pelvic floor & abdominal muscles

Increase your flexibility

Tone and define your body

Increase your energy level

Engage and be part of your community.

Parking: in the Town Hall Cark Park would be a central point for access to the main park just over the bridge and to your coffee destination on Dublin street.

Cost of Parking: €3.00 all-day parking.

Optional: Go for a coffee & a chat after your workout.

What to Bring: Water, wear comfortable footwear and workout gear and rain jacket.

If you have additional queries about this 4-week Buggy Buddies Programme, please send an email to Majella Fennelly via mfennelly@carlowcoco.ie