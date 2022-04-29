Search

29 Apr 2022

Carlow College to offer a diverse range of evening courses this May

29 Apr 2022 11:18 AM

Carlow College, St Patrick’s has places remaining its programme of Evening Courses starting in May 2022 – catering to a diverse range of interests. 

Whether you are looking to study for professional development or for personal interest, evening courses are a great way to explore new ideas, develop new skills and are truly an investment in yourself.

The courses on offer include:

  • Conversational Irish: suitable for those who want to brush up on basic Irish learned in school
  • Getting Started with Local History: give participants the skills and insights to start exploring history, heritage and archaeology in their local area.
  • The Human Condition: An Introduction to Psychology: introduction to the light and dark side of the human condition – the good, the bad and the in-between.
  • The Psychology of Being a Woman: explores the psychology of being a woman: Are there psychological differences between the sexes? Are there differences in the way women think vs how men think? Are differences born of society? What is it like to be a woman in the world today? How much of our lives are shaped by gender norms and stereotypes?
  • Writing Fiction: explore the art of writing fiction. Whether you want to write for publication or for personal enjoyment, these classes will introduce you to essential elements of fiction such as story, plot, character, setting, narration, viewpoint and more.

Carlow College is the only dedicated liberal arts college in the South-East and has a long history of providing courses in arts, humanities and social sciences which are accessible to the wider community.

Dr Eoghan Smith, Academic and Research Development Project Manager for Carlow College, commented:

“We are very excited to be offering Evening Courses again in 2022. Our Evening Course programme is designed for hobbyists and those looking to upskill, as well as those looking to explore a return to education. “

Full details of the Evening Courses for May 2022 are available at www.carlowcollege.ie/courses/evening-courses/ or by calling 059 915 3200.

