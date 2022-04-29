Carlow College to offer a diverse range of evening courses this May
Carlow College, St Patrick’s has places remaining its programme of Evening Courses starting in May 2022 – catering to a diverse range of interests.
Whether you are looking to study for professional development or for personal interest, evening courses are a great way to explore new ideas, develop new skills and are truly an investment in yourself.
The courses on offer include:
Carlow College is the only dedicated liberal arts college in the South-East and has a long history of providing courses in arts, humanities and social sciences which are accessible to the wider community.
Dr Eoghan Smith, Academic and Research Development Project Manager for Carlow College, commented:
“We are very excited to be offering Evening Courses again in 2022. Our Evening Course programme is designed for hobbyists and those looking to upskill, as well as those looking to explore a return to education. “
Full details of the Evening Courses for May 2022 are available at www.carlowcollege.ie/courses/evening-courses/ or by calling 059 915 3200.
