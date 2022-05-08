Community Garden Workshop to place in Carlow this month

Participation is free of charge but places are limited so booking is essential
Community gardens attract a wide cross-section of people across the entire socio-economic spectrum and include individuals who have little gardening experience as well as those who’ve been gardening for years, making them a great place to learn outside in a natural environment.
As part of Ru:RBAN which is an Urbact Project , the County Carlow ULG Group in association with Carlow County Council invites people who have a passion for Community Gardens to attend a in depth Community Garden Workshop which will be held in Visual Carlow on May 25 & 26.
RU:RBAN – Community Garden Workshop 25-26th May 2022— inCarlow | Carlow LEO (@CarlowLEO) May 8, 2022
Join us at @VisualCarlow for a two day in-depth workshop.
Register at https://t.co/q9O6YyCy6K@URBACT @URBACT_IE @RU_RBAN @Carlow_Co_Co @county_carlowEN @EUinmyRegion @carlowtourism @carlowchamber @CarlowLibraries pic.twitter.com/4b7G262UvH
This two day session will include peer review and learning , case study presentations and training and guidance from the international expert groups which will explore and share best practice around the goverance , management and development of Community Garden spaces.
