08 May 2022

Community Garden Workshop to place in Carlow this month

Community Garden Workshop to place in Carlow this month

Participation is free of charge but places are limited so booking is essential

Lili Lonergan

08 May 2022 3:18 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Community gardens attract a wide cross-section of people across the entire socio-economic spectrum and include individuals who have little gardening experience as well as those who’ve been gardening for years, making them a great place to learn outside in a natural environment.

As part of Ru:RBAN which is an Urbact Project , the County Carlow ULG Group in association with Carlow County Council invites people who have a passion for Community Gardens to attend a in depth Community Garden Workshop which will be held in Visual Carlow on May 25 & 26.

This two day session will include peer review and learning , case study presentations and training and guidance from the international expert groups which will explore and share best practice around the goverance , management and development of Community Garden spaces.

Participation is free of charge but places are limited so booking is essential.

For more information and to book your place please click here

Local News

