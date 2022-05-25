Cruinniú na nÓg in Carlow - A day of Free Creativity for children and young people

Now in its fifth year, Cruinniú na nÓg celebrates and encourages participation by children and young people in creative activities in their local neighbourhoods and communities.

The Programme is led by the local Creative Carlow Culture and Creativity Team, coordinated through the County Council Arts Service, with huge support from local organisations, creative practitioners and community groups.

It includes everything from animation and music workshops in your local library, an opportunity to make your own Art Gallery with Take A Part Carlow on the Tullow Rd, Break dance lessons from one of Irelands greatest to a Carnival of Fun at Forward Steps FRC, Tullow.

Launching this year’s programme with participating young people of Carlow, Cllr. Fintan Phelan, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said “Local authorities – together with local arts, culture, heritage and community groups and organisations, as well as local artists and creatives – have always been key to the success of Cruinniú na nÓg and this year is no different.

“So a special thanks to all who are contributing to make this programme so engaging and varied. This year Cruinniú in Carlow returns to live and in person events which is fantastic for the young people to once more engage with our creative practitioners on site.”

Kathleen Holohan Chief Executive Carlow County Council said:

“We are delighted to launch today the Cruinniú na nÓg Carlow 2022 programme which offers fun and creative opportunities for our young people to get involved, get inspired and express themselves! The programme has something for everyone and also a fantastic opportunity to watch our young people perform and showcase their abilities.”

This year's Cruinniú na nÓg falls slap-bang in the middle of Carlow Arts Festival on Sat 11 June and we're delighted to be part of this brilliant programme of free events!@VisualCarlow https://t.co/Y2YJwR8oUp — CarlowArtsFestival (@CarlowArts) May 24, 2022

Highlights of Cruinniú na nÓg Carlow include:

The Big Dig at Carlow County Museum!

This workshop gives young people the chance to experience what it is like to be an archaeologist by learning how to excavate the remains of a Viking house.

As they dig through the site, participants will unearth Viking treasures and artefacts dating back 1,000 years. They will also learn about the lives of our Viking ancestors as history is brought to life by qualified archaeologists.

Book your free slot Via https://tinyurl.com/bigdigcarlow

Carlow Carnival of Collective Joy @ Carlow Arts Festival, Carlow College Grounds

Would you like to join in the fun of the Carlow Carnival of Collective Joy?

Drop into the Cruinniú na nÓg tent at Carlow Arts Festival any time between 11am -1pm and learn from artist Bridget Ní Dhuinn how to make your own carnival costume.

Your next stop will be to join in the carnival parade where local school children have designed the procession of their dreams, come along and show off your costume! Starting at Carlow College at 1.30pm, the parade will go down Dublin St, up Tullow Street and up College Street, finishing back at the Cruinniú na nÓg tent at the Carlow College grounds.

Check out Carlowartsfestival.com for lots of other fun free workshops you can take part in from theatre to breakdancing lessons with Street dancer and choreographer Tobi Omoteso!

Hip Hop/ Rap - A Music Production & Performance Workshop

Music Generation Carlow brings you a full day Hip Hop workshop with musicians, Francis McCarthy and Séan Parnell.

Participants will get to develop their lyric writing skills and to produce a song on a topic of the group's choosing. Join in and develop creative writing skills through a series of exercises, build confidence through self-expression and gain musical experience by working as part of a team.

During the writing process the facilitators, who are also trained graphic artists, will work on some graphic drawing and art with the group, using their creations as the cover art for their recorded tracks. The participant groups composed songs will be mixed & mastered by Francis McCarthy and returned to all participants.

For ages 13-18. Workshop takes place from 9.30am – 5.30pm at YouthReach, Tullow Rd. Book your free place by emailing musicgenerationcarlow@kcetb.ie

Full programme available attached and available to download here