16 Jun 2022

South East Food Stories in Carlow: Stories to write home about

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

16 Jun 2022 4:05 PM

South East Food Stories has just been launched to help promote the wide variety of producers, providers and makers delivering quality foods directly from source to plates across the South East.

The South East is known for an abundance of naturally sourced food and drink, and for its unique and inventive makers and producers. Anyone who has tasted the area’s high quality local food, foraged on beaches and in forests to find the best natural foodstuffs, and tasted the local beverages, will have a story to tell about it.

The pilot agri-food initiative incorporates produce from across Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford and highlights the businesses working hard to keep food sustainability at the heart of what they do.

Speaking about the impact of South East Food Stories, Brian O’Flynn, Head of Ireland’s Ancient East said:

“We are delighted to see tourism businesses across the South East coming together to create high quality food trail experiences aligned to the Ireland’s Ancient East Brand. Visitors are increasingly seeking out opportunities to immerse themselves in the local story and this trail provides a great opportunity to sample the wide variety on offer in these counties”.

Séamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise with Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office said that:

“South East Food Stories offers an exciting opportunity for those in the food and drink sector to work together collaboratively, both within their individual counties and on a regional level.

“Each county in the South East has a vibrant food story based on authentic produce and local provenance. South East Food Stories weaves these threads together to make the South East region, and each of its counties, an attractive destination for those who want a quality visitor experience.”

The campaign is inspired by the importance of food and its production as part of our overall tourism experience. All five counties have hundreds of years’ worth of heritage and history with wonderful visitor experiences, which serve as a backdrop to fresh experiences and new stories.

Speaking about the impact of the South East Food Stories concept, Mary White of Blackstairs Eco Trails said: 

“South East Food Stories gives us the chance to showcase what we feel really passionate about - the land around us and the wonderful produce it gives us. We love talking people through how they can forage for their own food, producing sustainable organic additions to any table.”

