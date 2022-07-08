Search

08 Jul 2022

'Perfect for upskilling' - New part-time programmes launched at Carlow College

The new courses cover disciplines including creative writing, psychology, theology, media studies, history, politics and society

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

08 Jul 2022 11:53 AM

Carlow College, St. Patrick’s has launched a new suite of part-time courses starting in September 2022 to enhance the College’s offerings for adult learners who wish to upskill in areas of arts, humanities and social sciences.

With over 20 part-time postgraduate and certificate courses on offer from NFQ levels seven to nine, the new courses offer a unique opportunity to gain a recognised qualification to add to the CV or for personal development purposes.

The new courses cover disciplines including creative writing, psychology, theology, media studies, history, politics and society, adding to the existing postgraduate programme offering including the MA and Postgraduate Diploma in Irish Regional History, as well as a Higher Diploma in Arts in Journalism and New Media Content (offered jointly with SETU Carlow campus).

All new Certificate and Higher Diploma programmes are offered on a part-time basis, with classes held on-campus one or two evenings per week, as well as a small number offering online classes on Saturdays.

The new programmes are also validated by South East Technological University (SETU), in addition to the existing MA and Postgraduate Diploma in Irish Regional History and Higher Diploma in Arts in Journalism and New Media Content.

Speaking of the new programmes, Academic and Research Development Project Manager, Dr Eoghan Smith says:

“Carlow College is delighted to roll out a brand new suite of part-time Certificate programmes, all of which are validated by SETU.

“These flexible courses are perfect for people who are looking to upskill for professional purposes or for those who are returning to learning or just want to learn something new.”

Applications are now open for all part-time courses with closing dates of July 31 for the MA and Postgraduate Diploma programmes and August 26 for Higher Diplomas and Certificates commencing in September.

For full course and application details, visit carlowcollege.ie/part-time-courses-carlow/

