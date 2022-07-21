Search

21 Jul 2022

Carlow Garden Festival 2022 to take place this week

Carlow Garden Festival 2022 to take place this week

The festival will take place from Friday July 22 - Monday August 1. Pre-booking of tickets is essential

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

21 Jul 2022 10:40 AM

In this its 20th year, the Carlow Garden Festival features an appealing mix of workshops, garden tours, specialist talks, Q&A sessions, lunches, evening meal and supper in gardens and garden centres along Carlow’s Garden Trail.

The Carlow Garden Festival is a wonderful opportunity for budding and experienced gardeners and nature lovers to obtain practical advice from a range of informative workshops while visiting the many beautiful gardens in the county.

Community education providers in Carlow urged to apply for the SOLAS and ETBI Reach Fund 2022

With gardens in full bloom and with the majority of gardening work completed, the festival is the ideal time to relax, admire the work of others and make gardening plans for the coming months and year ahead.

Highlights of this year’s Carlow Garden Festival include James Wong of the BBC at Kilgraney House and Herb Gardens, Tom Coward of Gravetye Manor in Altamont Plant Sales and James Alexander Sinclair at Duckett’s Grove Historic House and Walled Gardens along with tv and radio presenters, nature and tree trails, biodiversity workshops and lots of free events.

The festival will take place from Friday July 22 - Monday August 1. Pre-booking of tickets is essential.

Click here to find out more.
 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media