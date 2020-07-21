POLL: Vote now for Carlow's best barber/hairdresser

Dylan White

Reporter:

Dylan White

Email:

dylan.white@iconicnews.ie

POLL: Vote now for Carlow's best barber/hairdresser

POLL: Vote now for Carlow's best barber/hairdresser

Dolmen Barbers

Rustiq Salon

Duggie's Barber Shop

Lynda Maher Hair Studio

The Boom Boom Room Barber

New Image

Sandra's Hair Studio

Coco Paris Beauty Salon

Berlin Hair Lounge

Fifty Shades Hair Lounge

HD Hair & Beauty

No.6 Barbershop

Blake's Hair Salon

Lavish Studio Hair Salon

 

Annmarie Lawler@Tara Sheehan Barber Shop

Brassmonkey Barbers

Peter Mark

Vanilla Hair Design

Indigo Hair and Beauty

YOUR Hair Salon and Supplies

 Hairology

Sarah Boyle Hair Stylist