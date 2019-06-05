POLL: Carlow Live readers! Vote now on where to get the best bag of chips in Carlow...

Get voting!

The poll closes at 11am this Friday

Bruno's in Rathvilly

Florino's in Carlow Town

Jimmy's Takeaway in Ballon

Rico's in Leighlinbridge

Milano's in Carlow Town

Billy Bunters in Carlow Town

Milano's in Bagenalstown

Mario's Takeaway in Graiguecullen

Rico's in Bagenalstown

Roosters

Luigi's in Carlow Town

Tony's in Graiguecullen

Fast Eddies in Carlow Town

Benni's in Tullow

Well, the response to our Facebook appeal proves that we all love a good bag of chips in Carlow, and there's no shortage of great places to get them.

Now it's finally time to vote for your favourite! After over 120 comments on Facebook nominating places to find the best bag of chips, we are opening the voting.

Best of luck everyone!