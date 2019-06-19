VOTE NOW: Carlow Live readers! The most beautiful town or village in Carlow is...
Where do you love to visit?
Leighlinbridge is one of the many beautiful villages in Carlow
Bagenalstown
Leighlinbridge
Carlow Town
Hacketstown
Rathvilly
Ballinabranna
St Mullins
Myshall
Bennekerry
Tinryland
Borris
Clonegal
Tullow
Clonmore
Tinnahinch
Killerrig
Ballon
Fenagh
Ballymurphy
Rathanna
Ballinkillen
Kildavin
Rathoe
Nurney
Milford
Carlow is fortunate to have so many beautiful towns and villages all across the county from north to south and east to west.
But we want to know which area you think is the prettiest across the whole of the Dolmen County.
Which town or village is your favourite place to visit on a warm, sunny day or maybe even a wet and windy day?
Have your say below!
The poll expires on Friday at 10am.
