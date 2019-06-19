VOTE NOW: Carlow Live readers! The most beautiful town or village in Carlow is...

Where do you love to visit?

Leighlinbridge is one of the many beautiful villages in Carlow

Bagenalstown 

Leighlinbridge

Carlow Town

Hacketstown

Rathvilly

Ballinabranna 

St Mullins

Myshall

Bennekerry 

Tinryland

Borris 

Clonegal 

Tullow

Clonmore 

Tinnahinch 

Killerrig 

Ballon

Fenagh 

Ballymurphy 

Rathanna 

Ballinkillen 

Kildavin 

Rathoe

Nurney 

Milford 

Carlow is fortunate to have so many beautiful towns and villages all across the county from north to south and east to west. 

But we want to know which area you think is the prettiest across the whole of the Dolmen County.

Which town or village is your favourite place to visit on a warm, sunny day or maybe even a wet and windy day? 

Have your say below! 

The poll expires on Friday at 10am. 