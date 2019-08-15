VOTE NOW: Carlow Live readers! What's the best café to go to in the Dolmen County?
The Wildflower Café, Rathvilly
Birdcage Café, Bagenalstown
Lelo's Pantry Café, Graigue
BeaNice Café, Dublin Street
Café de Mode, Ballon
Thirve Café, Tullow
Teddy's Café, Fairgreen Shopping Centre
Café 1, Fairgreen Shopping Centre
Neighbourhood Espresso, Carlow Town
Cibo, Carlow Town
Crotty's, Sandhills Shopping Centre
Bake Café, Graigue
Rachel's Garden Café, Aboretum
Carlow Live readers! It's time to vote on the best café to go to in the Dolmen County?
You've sent in your nominations in your hundreds and now you can cast your vote to decide on the best café in Carlow.
The poll will close on Tuesday at 9am.
