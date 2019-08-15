VOTE NOW: Carlow Live readers! What's the best café to go to in the Dolmen County?

Voting now open!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

VOTE NOW!

The Wildflower Café, Rathvilly

Birdcage Café, Bagenalstown

Lelo's Pantry Café, Graigue

BeaNice Café, Dublin Street

Café de Mode, Ballon

Thirve Café, Tullow

Teddy's Café, Fairgreen Shopping Centre

Café 1, Fairgreen Shopping Centre

Neighbourhood Espresso, Carlow Town

Cibo, Carlow Town

Crotty's, Sandhills Shopping Centre

Bake Café, Graigue

Rachel's Garden Café, Aboretum

Carlow Live readers! It's time to vote on the best café to go to in the Dolmen County? 

You've sent in your nominations in your hundreds and now you can cast your vote to decide on the best café in Carlow. 

The poll will close on Tuesday at 9am.  