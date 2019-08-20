POLL RESULTS: Carlow Live readers! The best café to go to in the Dolmen County is...
Voting has now closed!
Thousands of you have voted
Thrive Café, Tullow
The Wildflower Café, Rathvilly
Café de Mode, Ballon
Lelo's Pantry Café, Graigue
Teddy's Café, Fairgreen Shopping Centre
BeaNice Café, Dublin Street
Rachel's Garden Café, Aboretum
Cibo, Carlow Town
Café 1, Fairgreen Shopping Centre
Neighbourhood Espresso, Carlow Town
Birdcage Café, Bagenalstown
Crotty's, Sandhills Shopping Centre
Bake Café, Graigue
Thousands of Carlow Live readers have been voting on the best café to go to in the Dolmen County.
You sent in your nominations in your hundreds and then thousands of you cast your votes over the last few days.
It was an incredibly close contest with just a few votes the difference between first and second place.
Now, we can reveal that the winner and the best café to go to in the Dolmen County according to Carlow Live readers is:
Thrive Café, Tullow
The wonderful café received an incredible 1,922 votes to claim the top spot but a very close second with a remarkable 1,867 was The Wildflower Café, Rathvilly.
Café de Mode meanwhile came third as Carlow Live readers proved we are blessed with a wealth of top quality cafés in Carlow.
Check out the full results! How did you favourite café do?
