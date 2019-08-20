POLL RESULTS: Carlow Live readers! The best café to go to in the Dolmen County is...

Thousands of Carlow Live readers have been voting on the best café to go to in the Dolmen County.

You sent in your nominations in your hundreds and then thousands of you cast your votes over the last few days.

It was an incredibly close contest with just a few votes the difference between first and second place.

Now, we can reveal that the winner and the best café to go to in the Dolmen County according to Carlow Live readers is:

Thrive Café, Tullow

The wonderful café received an incredible 1,922 votes to claim the top spot but a very close second with a remarkable 1,867 was The Wildflower Café, Rathvilly.

Café de Mode meanwhile came third as Carlow Live readers proved we are blessed with a wealth of top quality cafés in Carlow.

Check out the full results! How did you favourite café do?