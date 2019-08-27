VOTE NOW: Carlow Live readers! What's your favourite pub in Carlow to socialise in?
Dunne's Bar and Lounge, Clonegal
Foran's Pub, Tullow
John Dalton's Bar, Tullow
Carpenter's Bar and Lounge, Carlow Town
Castle Tavern, Carlow Town
Palatine House
The Irishman's, Carlow Town
Nurney Inn
Roberts Bar and Lounge, Myshall
O'Shea's, Borris
Corcoran's Bar, Carlow Town
Boland's Bar, Hacketstown
The Fighting Cocks
Ballinkillen Lorm Community Centre
The Mall Pub, Clonmore
Ewing's Bar, Carlow Town
The Thatch, Graiguecullen
Osborne's Bar, Rathanna
Joyce's Pub, Borris
Coady's Pub, Rathanna
Scraggs Alley, Carlow Town
Teach Dolmain, Carlow Town
Carlow Live readers have been nominating their favourite pub in Carlow to go to and the shortlist has now been revealed.
You've chosen where the best pint is...now it's time to choose where the best pub is!
The poll will close on Friday morning at 8am so be sure to cast your vote before then.
